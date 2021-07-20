Boone Central hires George Loofe as interim high school principal

Only a day after the Boone Central School Board accepted the resignation of former high school principal Erik Kravig, Superintendent Nicole Hardwick announced Tuesday evening the hiring of George Loofe of Neligh as interim principal at Boone Central.

“After a lot of thought, consideration, and discussion it has been determined that we will proceed with hiring an interim high school principal for the 2021-22 school year,” said Superintendent Hardwick. The selection for the position was Loofe, retired principal at Neligh-Oakdale, who will serve for only one school year in the position. He is “excited to assist us through this transition year,” said Mrs. Hardwick.

In 2018, Loofe was named Principal of the Year by the Nebraska Rural Schools Association. He was recognized for being outstanding in communicating with students, to parents and for being able to resolve problem situations with tact, diplomacy and fairness. He and his family also experienced tragedy when their daughter, Sydney, was murdered in southeast Nebraska in 2017.

The resignation of Mr. Kravig was accepted by the Boone Central School Board on Monday night, July 19, at their regular board meeting. Mr. Kravig had served eight years as Boone Central High School principal.

“In November we will begin advertising for a new high school principal,” said Mrs. Hardwick. “I anticipate accepting applications through December with interviews taking place in January. A hiring committee (staff, students and administrators) will be identified to assist with the interviews and selection of a new principal.”