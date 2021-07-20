Cattle Risk Management workshop set July 28

Nebraska Extension will host a risk management workshop for cattle producers on Wednesday, July 28, 2021, from 5:00 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at the Lifelong Learning Center, 601 E Benjamin Ave., Norfolk. Cattle producers will learn strategies designed to reduce risk exposure to achieve a profitable outcome in uncertain times. Topics covered during the workshop include current issues and opportunities in the cattle industry, trends in grazing land cash rental rates and managing price risk for cattle with futures, options and insurance.

Current issues facing the cattle industry will be discussed to allow producers to make more informed decisions facing the in. Trends in grazing land covers current regional and county-level cash rental rates along with strategies for designing flexible cash leases for pastures or rangeland. Specific marketing tools covered during the workshop to manage price risk include futures and options as well as Livestock Risk Protection (LRP) Insurance. Funding for this project is provided in partnership with the USDA-NIFA under Award Number 2018-70027-28586.

The workshop is free and a meal will be provided, but registration is required one day prior to start of workshop to ensure an accurate meal count. For more information and to pre-register by July 27, please call Nebraska Extension in Madison County at 402-370-4040 or register online at http://go.unl.edu/cattlerisk.