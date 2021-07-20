Kelly Seier is a winner in CVA photo contest

Kelly Seier of Petersburg was one of four winners in a recent photo contest sponsored by Central Valley Ag cooperative.CVA recognized the four winners from the 200 photo submissions in their fourth annual CVA Photo Contest. One was selected from each category, and one People’s Choice Award was selected by obtaining the most likes, shares and comments on Facebook.Laura Johnson of Sergeant Bluff, IA, was the winner of the category “Beauty in Agriculture” with her photo, “My father is a farmer, his heart is in the soil.”Kelly Seier of Petersburg was the winner of the category “Generations on the Farm” with her photo entitled, “Farming Generations.”