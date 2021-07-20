Newman Grove has outstanding 4-H exhibitors

Newman Grove had several Outstanding 4-H Exhibitors at the 2021 Madison County Fair.

Following is a list of those exhibitors named outstanding:

Photography Unit Three: Leah Rast; Safety: Sydney Patzel; Electricity: Pierce Fehringer; Entrepreneurship: Serenity Strong; Woodworking: David Miller; Floriculture: Leah Rast; Special Garden Project: Serenity Strong; Gardening: Serenity Strong; Cooking 101, Cookies: Serenity Strong; Cooking 301: Serenity Strong; Cooking 401: Leah Rast.

Open Class Cat Show, Best Personality: Hazel Weier, Newman Grove.