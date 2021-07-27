Albion Cornerstone Seniors season ends with close loss

Albion American Legion Cornerstone Seniors fell just one run short in a late game comeback bid and were eliminated from the Area 3 postseason tournament at West Point Monday evening, July 26.Albion trailed 8-0 to the Waterloo-Valley Wingnuts in the sixth inning, but scored four runs in the bottom of the sixth and added three more in the bottom of the seventh, taking an 8-7 loss in the elimination game.Albion went 1-2 in the tournament, losing their opener against Arlington 8-0, but coming back to defeat ETC in the second game 6-1 before the loss to Waterloo-Valley.