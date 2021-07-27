Back to School Cash, mini-park open house set Thursday

Albion Chamber of Commerce will be holding its annual Back to School Cash event for students, along with a special open house at the downtown mini-park.

The combined event is Thursday evening, July 29, from 5 to 7 p.m.

This will be an opportunity to see all the mini-park improvements. It will include free hot dogs and refreshments, a dunk tank and other attractions.

Students from all local schools, who bring in their report cards from the 2020-21 school year, will receive $1 in chamber bucks for each “A” or “E” they earned up to a maximum $15 value.