Bash attendees sample barbecue and brews, contests well attended

Petersburg’s Bash in the Burg was well attended. For much of the day, people were greeted with nice weather due to a cloud cover. However, the humidity was very high.The evening was pleasant and drew a large crowd for the tasting, brew competition and the dance. There were 11 grillers who provided those attending with plenty of good tasting barbecue and several desserts.There was great participation in the hole-in-one golf with 760 balls being shot in the qualifying round. Distance set for the $10,000 hole-in-one was 75 yards. Tom Zabka hit the winning shot which was 63 inches from the hole. Ten qualifiers were Tom Zabka, Carson Reicks, Jay Reicks, Tom Zabka, Tyrell Friese, Jake Henn, Ben Thieman, Christian Ketteler, Ryan Meis and Chuck Borer.The cornhole tournament drew a small crowd of team supporters. There were 19 teams competing.There were four competing breweries serving 10 different beers. There were two competitors in the concoctions category with three different concoctions.