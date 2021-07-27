BCHC hosts cookout in Newman Grove

Newman Grove area patrons were invited to an appreciation cookout at the Boone County Health Center’s Newman Grove Clinic last Thursday, July 22.

About 175 people were served over two hours.

Helping with the set-up were Geoff McGill, maintenance director; Brian Liss, maintenance technician, and Larry Zoucha, vice president of information technology and chief information officer. Serving were Kristie Stricklin, vice president of clinic services; Jeanne Temme, vice president of corporate compliance and risk management; Tanya Sharp, administrator and CEO; Jennifer Beierman, vice president of human resources; Angela Luetkenhaus, clinic nurse, and Aprill Murphy, marketing director.