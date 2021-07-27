Commissioners discuss preliminary budget

Boone County Commissioners discussed preliminary figures for the 2021-22 county budget at their July 26 meeting with CPA Rick Martinsen.

Commission Chairman Larry Temme was not present, but monitored the meeting via Zoom. Vice Chairman Ben Rutten conducted the meeting.

Based on budgets submitted by department heads, the preliminary property tax request would be lower at $3.92 million, compared to last year’s total of $4.43 million.

This provides a starting point for determining the upcoming budget that will be on the agenda for discussion at future meetings.

Commissioners will hold a special meeting on the county budget Thursday, Aug. 5, at 9 a.m.