Lack of rainfall shows in lower soil moisture levels

Lack of rainfall and recent high temperatures are showing up in reduced soil moisture levels across Nebraska.For the week ending July 25, topsoil moisture supplies across the state were rated nine percent very short, and 37 percent short. Subsoil moister was rated nine percent very short and 40 percent short by rthe USDA’s National Ag Statistics Service.The shortage levels have increased in the past month. In late June, topsoil moisture levels rated six percent very short and 25 percent short, while subsoil moisture was six percent very short and 32 percent short.