Local school registrations set next week

Registration and Chromebook deployment for both middle school and high school students for 2021-22 will be held Tuesday and Wednesday, Aug. 3 and 4, in the high school commons area and new gym.

All students and a parent/guardian must attend the registration, which will be open Tuesday, Aug. 3, from 1 to 8 p.m., and Wednesday, Aug. 4, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. School pictures for grades 5-12 will be taken during registration.

St. Michael’s School registration and enrollment verification day for preschool-eighth grade students is scheduled for Wednesday, Aug. 4, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Parents of students who will be attending St. Michael’s for the 2021-22 school year are asked to stop in the office during this time to pick up forms pertaining to the new school year. Kindergarten and seventh grade physical forms and all updated immunization records are due on this day.