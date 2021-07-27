St. Edward Beaver Valley Days coming up Aug. 6-8

Beaver Valley Days will be held in St. Edward Aug. 6-8, with an active schedule starting with a street dance Friday night, Aug. 6, to raise funds for the St. Edward Fire Department’s Ambulance Fund.

The celebration theme will be “St. Edward’s 150th Birthday.” Events will include a Heritage Festival, car show, parade on Saturday, and a pancake breakfast, various contests and a community barbecue on Sunday.

See the complete schedule in the July 28 Albion News/Boone County Tribune.