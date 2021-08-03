Area schools preparing for upcoming school year

Summer is rapidly coming to an end, and area schools are planning for back to school events and the start of classes.Boone Central Public School held registration and Chromebook deployment for all middle school and high school students on Tuesday and Wednesday, Aug. 3 and 4.First day of classes at Boone Central will be Tuesday, Aug. 17.St. Michael’s School is holding their registration and enrollment verification today, Wednesday, Aug. 4, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. The first day of K-8 classes will be a half-day schedule on Wednesday, Aug. 17.Newman Grove Public Schools will open for pre-kindergarten through 12th grade students on Monday, Aug. 16.Information session for all parents were scheduled Aug. 3 and Aug. 5.At Riverside Public School, the first day of classes will be Tuesday, Aug. 17, starting at 8 a.m.A Back to School Bash for St. Edward Public School will be held Tuesday, Aug. 17, starting at 5:30 p.m. in the new St. Edward Community Center. Classes at St. Edward will start Thursday, Aug. 19, at 8 a.m.