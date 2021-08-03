Area schools preparing for upcoming school year
Boone Central Public School held registration and Chromebook deployment for all middle school and high school students on Tuesday and Wednesday, Aug. 3 and 4.
First day of classes at Boone Central will be Tuesday, Aug. 17.
St. Michael’s School is holding their registration and enrollment verification today, Wednesday, Aug. 4, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. The first day of K-8 classes will be a half-day schedule on Wednesday, Aug. 17.
Newman Grove Public Schools will open for pre-kindergarten through 12th grade students on Monday, Aug. 16.
Information session for all parents were scheduled Aug. 3 and Aug. 5.
At Riverside Public School, the first day of classes will be Tuesday, Aug. 17, starting at 8 a.m.
A Back to School Bash for St. Edward Public School will be held Tuesday, Aug. 17, starting at 5:30 p.m. in the new St. Edward Community Center. Classes at St. Edward will start Thursday, Aug. 19, at 8 a.m.