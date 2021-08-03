Back to School Bash will be Aug. 17 at St. Edward

A corrected date has been announced for the St. Edward Public School Back to School Bash. It will be held Tuesday, Aug. 17, rather than Aug. 11 as previously announced, in the new St. Edward Community Center.

A free will donation supper will be held from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., followed at 6:30 p.m. by checkout of Chromebooks for seventh through 12th grades.

A meeting on fall activities will follow the Chromebooks checkout.

On the same date, an open house will be held at the school from 4 to 5:30 p.m. Students can bring their school supplies and decorate their lockers at this time before school starts. Teachers will also be present to greet the students.