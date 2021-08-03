Boone County Museum preparing for new ‘front porch’

[/caption]Although the front entrance area of the Boone County Museum may appear unkempt or “messy,” it’s all part of a new museum improvement — a new “front porch.”Motorists driving by the museum location at 11th and Fairview Streets will notice large concrete slabs along the west side of the building. These slabs once made up the sidewalk along the building front.The sidewalk removal is the first step toward the addition of a façade across the front of the museum which will be a long-awaited dream come true for Boone County Historical Society members.“The façade is an example of what membership money can provide,” said Pat Boilesen, historical society president.