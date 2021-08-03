Newman Grove Schools to open Aug. 16

Classes will begin Monday, Aug. 16, for all students, preschool through 12th grade, at Newman Grove Public Schools.

Parent information meetings are being held in four sessions. The first two sessions were held Monday, Aug. 3. Second sessions will be Thursday, Aug. 5, starting at 1 p.m. for seventh through 12th grades, and starting at 6 p.m. for kindergarten through sixth grades.

Families needing bus transportation must notify the school. Any questions should be directed to Superintendent Mikal Shalikow or Christie Wallin at 402-447-6294.

Complete story in the Aug. 4 Albion News/Boone County Tribune, print and e-editions.