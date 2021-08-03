Over 200 attend Family Fun Day at Boone Beginnings

More than 200 people were on hand for the Family Fun Day last Sunday, Aug. 1, at the new Boone Beginnings facility in Albion.Progress on the new building was a focal point of the event, with tours of the building interior made available. Drywall has now been installed in all rooms, and finish work is underway.Remaining exterior work includes some concrete and landscaping.Tours of the building were given by committee members. The 12,000 square foot structure has a capacity of 80 children and is intended to supplement private daycare options already available in the county.A hamburger meal was served by the Boone-Nance Cattlemen, and those attending had the opportunity to purchase books and supplies for the new facility.There were also activities for children, including bounce houses, characters in costume, balloon animals and face painting.