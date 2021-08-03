Petersburg hosts successful blood drive

Petersburg hosted a successful blood drive on Thursday, July 29, in the Petersburg American Legion with 50 units donated.
Achieving donation milestones were Gary Kerkman (above) and Paul Seier.
Kathy Koch and Jo Ann Mattner served as coordinators.
The next Petersburg blood drive will be Friday, Sept. 24, from 12 noon to 6 p.m. at the Legion Hall.
