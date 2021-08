Albion Boy Scout Troop 155 has refurbished several children’s bikes for those in need. These are used bikes with essential repairs made, but are not in “mint” condition.The bikes will be available on Saturday, August 14th from 9 a.m. to 12 noon at the paper trailer across from Cedar Valley Lumber in Albion.It will be first come, first served for those who need them.The bikes available are: 2 girl’s 12-inch bikes, 3 girl’s 16-inch bikes, 1 girl’s 18-inch bike, 2 boy’s 16-inch bikes, and 1 boy’s 18-inch bike.