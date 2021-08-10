Albracht is new music teacher at NGPS

Abby Albracht is the new music teacher at Newman Grove Public Schools this year.She is originally from Indianola, another small Nebraska town. She graduated high school from Southwest Public Schools in 2009, and then moved to Columbus to go to college and play volleyball at Central Community College.She graduated from CCC in 2011, and moved on to Wayne State College to earn her degree in K-8 elementary education. After college, she moved to Lincoln and did some substitute teaching until she landed a job teaching first grade.She said 2019 was a big year for her. In May she graduated from Nebraska Wesleyan with a master of education degree in curriculum and instruction. In July, she married her husband Tyler Albracht.