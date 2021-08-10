BCHC adds new mental health practitioner

Boone County Health Center has announced the hiring of Teal Anderson, provisionally licensed Mental Health Practitioner (PLMHP) to join the BCHC mental health team.Anderson received her bachelor of human services counseling degree from Wayne State College and then went on to receive her masters of clinical counseling at Bellevue University.Anderson’s approach to mental health counseling is quite simple. “It’s all about the patient. Once I come to understand their desires, I guide them to bring out qualities that are already there,” said Anderson.Anderson previously worked in Grand Island at the Live Well Counseling Center. She has always loved helping people. “Counseling is a special thing because it allows for one-on-one time with people which we don’t get a lot of these days,” commented Anderson.