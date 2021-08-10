Boone Central Board vote: No co-op in wrestling for one year

Boone Central School Board voted Monday night not to have a cooperative program in boys wrestling with Newman Grove High School for the 2021-22 school year only.

The combined enrollment of the two schools would mean Boone Central would compete in Class B for wrestling, while no students from the Newman Grove district are expected to participate in the sport this year.

The board’s co-op committee had met several times on this issue with coaches and board members from both schools before recommending the move to the full board.

Tim Stopak, board president, made a statement on behalf of the Boone Central co-op committee. In it, he emphasized that it is for one year only. He noted that no wrestlers are expected to participate from Newman Grove this year, but the combined school enrollment would put the team in Class B rather than Class C.

With Boone Central’s enrollment alone, the wrestling program would apparently stay in Class C.

The amendment of the co-op agreement brought reaction from the Newman Grove School Board and coaches.

