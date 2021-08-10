Village Board gives nod to ‘Little Book Lending Library’

Tina Stokes and Danielle Koch presented an idea for a Little Book Sharing Library at the Petersburg Village Board meeting held on Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021.

The Little Library uses donated books for both children and adults. Tina presented a picture of a proposed unit.

The Petersburg Public Library does not have specified hours at this time. People would like access to books in town.

This program has worked well in other communities. St. Edward, as well as many other communities, have this program. Generally, a high traffic area such as the downtown park would be a good location.

Cost to join a group that would give them access to more resources would be $40.

The board gave their approval pending approval by the Park Committee.