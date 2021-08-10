Great Plains State Bank announces promotion, new employee

Great Plains State Bank of Petersburg announced last week that Kay Preister has been promoted to the position of assistant treasury management systems administrator.In this position, she will oversee customer service for business wires and ACH, mobile and online banking.Kay joined Great Plains State Bank in 2004 as a part-time teller, and switched to full time in 2016.She and her husband, Scott, have been Petersburg residents since 2004, when they opened Scott’s Backhoe and Well Service. They have four children, Chase, 24; Shantel, 23; Cole, 21; Marissa, 18, and Christian, 11. Chase also operates a Petersburg business, Rae Valley Restoration.Crystal Schaben of Newman Grove joined the Great Plains State Bank staff in Petersburg on July 27 as a teller. She grew up in Portsmouth, IA, and graduated high school in Harlan, IA.She was a manager of restaurants in Iowa and Nebraska for 10 years before moving to Newman Grove about 1 1/2 years ago with her husband, Dustin Hamm, and their three children, Mariah, 11; Linkoln, nine, and Vinny, seven.