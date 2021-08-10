Shell Creek Market is featured business

Tom and Staci Temme, and Larry and Radene Temme, bought Shell Creek Market, formerly known as NG Family Foods, from Carolyn Dannelly in June of 2015.Tom and Staci moved to Newman Grove from Pleasant Dale, with their daughter, Jadyn, who is now 13 years old and attending Newman Grove Public School.Tom had been in the office furniture business for 33 years and was wanting a career change, but one thing he wanted was to stay in a small community and be a part of helping it grow and prosper.When he saw the store was for sale, he decided to buy the store and settle in Newman Grove, which is only 24 miles from his hometown of Petersburg. Staci grew up in Milford.Having been a retail manager, Tom was familiar with that part of the business, but learning all the guidelines for food and ordering was a learning experience, he said.