BCHC hosts respiratory health workshop

Agricultural producers from the Boone County area learned more last Thursday about protecting themselves against harmful substances in agriculture that can cause respiratory illness. The free workshop was provided by Boone County Health Center, Ag Health and Safety Alliance, and the UNMC Central States Center for Agricultural and Safety and Health.

Above, presenter Carolyn Sheridan, RN, BSN, demonstrates a protective device with the help of Eric Johnson, one of the 15 participants.

Those participating received a free lunch and safety apparel, which included a mask, safety glasses, ear plugs and gloves. Respiratory protection is a key in preventing acute respiratory illnesses and long-term disease.