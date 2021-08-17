Boone Central PTO gives generously to new playground

Boone Central Parent-Teacher Organization has played a key role in financing the school’s new playground construction.

During the school’s open house on Monday, the P.T.O. contributed $28,072 to the playground project. In the third row, P.T.O. Treasurer Staci Wright is presenting the check to Superintendent Nicole Hardwick.

P.T.O. raised $3,072 from its pancake breakfast in June, and the remainder was from their Comedy Bazaars and other special events held over the past several years.

In addition to P.T.O. members, many students, staff, board members and contractors were on hand to celebrate Phase I completion of the new playground.