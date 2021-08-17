Historic tree came down last week

After two large sections fell recently from the historic cottonwood tree in downtown Albion, the Albion Economic Development Corp. and Nebraska Central Railroad cooperated to have the tree taken down and removed.

Above, only the stump remained to be hauled away last weekend.

Seda Landhandling was contracted to remove the tree over several days last week.

The massive tree had been a landmark in Albion and was designated as a Nebraska Heritage Tree by the Nebraska Forest Service.