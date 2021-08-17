More soybeans, less corn in Nebraska forecast

Based on August 1 conditions, Nebraska’s 2021 corn production is forecast at 1.75 billion bushels, down two percent from last year’s production, according to the USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service.

Corn acreage harvested for grain is estimated at 9.4 million acres, down five percent from a year ago. Average yield is forecast at 186 bushels per acre, up five bushels from last year.

Soybean production in Nebraska is forecast at 321 million bushels, up nine percent from last year. Area for harvest, at 5.35 million acres, is up four percent from 2020. Yield is forecast at 60 bushels per acre, up three bushels from last year.