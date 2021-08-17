St. Edward loan officer completes training

Jerrad Konz, loan officer at Cornerstone Bank in St. Edward, recently completed the 2021 Agricultural Lending School.

The school was held July 12-16 in Manhatten, KS. The Agricultural Lending School is sponsored by the Kansas and Nebraska Bankers Associations and is endorsed by the Colorado, Louisiana, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Texas, West Virginia and Wyoming Bankers Associations.

Course content is designed to instruct students in agricultural lending concepts and practices to enhance their effectiveness as agricultural loan officers.