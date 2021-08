Betz Quincy held her annual “Learn to Sew” class last week at her shop in Newman Grove.

Above, Betz was working with Ellie Phelps on cutting material.

Other young sewing students were Mackenzie Kohl, Keira Voelker and Samantha Kohl.

Betz said this was a “great class of young ladies, all eager to learn to sew.”

Story/Photos by Chrissy Rasmussen.