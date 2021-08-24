Newman Grove blood drive collects 59 units

Newman Grove hosted a Red Cross blood drive on Monday, August 16, at Fellowship Bible Church. There were 60 donors, 59 units of blood were collected.

Those receiving award pins for donation milestones were:

• 16 gallons – Roger Lyon;

• 13 gallons – Tedd Kaufman;

• 12 gallons – Linda Mostek;

• Nine gallons – Mark Knust;

• Four gallons – Tim Rossow;

• Two gallons – Justin Lee;

• One gallon – Beth Williamson and Angela Luetkenhaus.

Power Red donors were Daniel Wondercheck, Tedd Kaufman, Roger Lyon, Beth Williamson, Linda Mostek and Ardell Kyncl.

