Newman Grove school enrollment at 194

Newman Grove Public Schools started the 2021-22 school year with an enrollment gain of 10 students in preschool through 12th grade. This year’s starting total is 194 students, compared with 184 total students last year.

The total includes 121 students in preschool through fifth grade, 33 students in sixth through eighth grade, and 40 in ninth through 12th grade.

Preschool is again the largest class with 28 students. Other large classes are fourth grade with 19 students, first grade with 18, third grade with 17 and kindergarten with 16.

Smallest classes are the senior class with seven students and the junior class with eight.

Class by class enrollment in the Aug. 25 Albion News/Boone Co. Tribune, print and e-editions.