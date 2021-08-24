Owen Neesen joins BCHC as registered nurse anesthetist

Owen Neesen has joined Boone County Health Center as a Certified Registered Nurse Anesthetist (CRNA) with the anesthesia team.

He will be working in the operating and emergency rooms, as well as assisting with births and variety of pain management procedures.

Neesen grew up in David City and attended David City Public School. After high school he attended the University of Nebraska- Omaha for prerequisite courses for a career in health care. Neesen then transferred to the UNMC College of Nursing in Omaha to finish his bachelor’s degree.

After working in the cardiac ICU at Nebraska Medicine, he attended Bryan College of Health Sciences in Lincoln for his nurse anesthesia master’s degree.

The health center’s Anesthesia Supervisor, Courtney Stagemeyer, CRNA, knew Neesen and had reached out to him about the position.

