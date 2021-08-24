Preister brings auto restoration skills back home

Chase Preister brought his auto restoration skills home to Petersburg a couple of years ago, and he now operates in a new shop building that he and his father, Scott, designed and built together.The new business, Rae Valley Restorations, has been operating for about three months on Petersburg’s Main Street.Chase is the oldest of five children of Scott and Kay Preister. He graduated from Pope John Central Catholic in 2016, and then attended Southeast Community College, earning an associate of applied science degree in auto body and collision repair.He gained his restoration skills by working at two shops in Lincoln.