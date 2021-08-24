Preister brings auto restoration skills back home
The new business, Rae Valley Restorations, has been operating for about three months on Petersburg’s Main Street.
Chase is the oldest of five children of Scott and Kay Preister. He graduated from Pope John Central Catholic in 2016, and then attended Southeast Community College, earning an associate of applied science degree in auto body and collision repair.
He gained his restoration skills by working at two shops in Lincoln.
