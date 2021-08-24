Rae Valley Days set this weekend

This Friday through Sunday, Aug. 27-29, the 39th annual Nebraska State Antique Tractor and Horse Plowing Bee will be held at Charlie’s Park west of Petersburg.

As always, the show features a wide variety of antique tractors and farm equipment, as well as plowing and working exhibits.

A tractorcade will arrive from Creston to kick off the show at 5:30 p.m. on Friday, followed by a cream can supper and open barn dance.

A consignment auction of antiques, tractors and machinery will be held Saturday at 9 a.m., followed by working events and the antique tractor pull. A steam engine spark show will be held at dusk.

Sunday’s schedule opens with a 10 a.m. church service, followed by “tractor talk” with Randy Pelster at 11 a.m.

Plowing events with horses, mules and antique tractors, along with potato digging, will start at 12:30 p.m. Other Sunday afternoon events are a kids pedal tractor pull, the Parade of Power, money scrambles and raffle drawings.