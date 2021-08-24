St. Edward enrollment up by four

Starting enrollment at St. Edward Public Schools shows an increase of four students in preschool through 12th grade enrollment for 2021-22.

This year’s total of 187 is up from last year’s starting total of 183. There are 93 girls and 94 boys attending St. Edward Public Schools.

Largest class this year is the junior class with 19 students, and smallest is the senior class with 10 students. Average class size is 13.5 students per class.

Class by class enrollment in the Aug. 25 Albion News/Boone Co. Tribune.