St. John’s Parish to mark 125 years

St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Petersburg is celebrating its 125th year on Friday, Sept. 3, 2021. Come celebrate the blessings of the parish.
An evening Mass will be 5 p.m., social hour at 6 p.m., windsor loin meal at 7 p.m., and ending with a video presentation at 7:30 p.m.
Organizers are asking everyone to: Spread the word. This would be a great time to connect with old friends.
Due to the need for food preparations, tickets are available until Thursday, Aug. 26 by calling Kathy at 402-843-8805. Tickets include a windsor loin meal, with dessert and two drink tickets.
