Benefit set for Nygren family

Peace United Church of Christ of Tilden will be hosting its annual “Burgers and Brats” fundraiser on Wednesday, Sept. 8, starting at 5 p.m.This is a free will donation and this year’s funds will be donated to Ciera Nygren, who was.badly injured in a motorcycle accident in June. Her husband, Luke, was killed in that accident.Ciera is left alone with three children: Jacob 5, Everley Kay 3 and Charlotte May 1. Ciera suffered a dislocated right elbow and left knee, fractured right tibia, and tore nearly all the ligaments and tendons around the knee. She has undergone several surgeries and may need another. She is at home now but is not able to put any weight on either leg at this time.Ciera is undergoing intense physical therapy with much more to come.The fundraiser meal will include drive-up service. Those who choose to use the drive-up should enter the alley from the south on Fifth Street near the Little Lambs Pre-school and pick up their meal at the east door of the kitchen at Peace Church. Those dining in the church should enter the front doors.