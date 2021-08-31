Red Cross blood drives are coming up in three Boone County towns during September.
A blood drive will be held at St. Edward next Tuesday, Sept. 7, from 11:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. at the United Methodist Church, 507 Beaver Street.
Cedar Rapids will have a blood drive on Friday, Sept. 10, from 12 noon to 6 p.m. at St. Anthony’s Parish Center, 111 N. 6th St.
Albion will host a blood drive Monday, Sept. 13, from 11:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. at the Casey building on the Boone County Fairgrounds.
Blood drives coming up in three Boone County towns
