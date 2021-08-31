A special “Freedom Walk” is planned in Albion on Sunday, Sept. 12, to mark the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks.
All area veterans and residents are invited to this event, which will start at 5 p.m. on the east side of Fuller Park.
There will be a guest speaker, followed by the walk and a Sloppy Joe meal at the park.
This event is sponsored by American Legion Post 162, Albion, and Sons of the American Legion Squadron 162.
Freedom Walk Sept. 12 to mark 20th anniversary of 9/11
