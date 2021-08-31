Special Events

Freedom Walk Sept. 12 to mark 20th anniversary of 9/11

August 31, 2021
FacebookTwitter

A special “Freedom Walk” is planned in Albion on Sunday, Sept. 12, to mark the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks.
All area veterans and residents are invited to this event, which will start at 5 p.m. on the east side of Fuller Park.
There will be a guest speaker, followed by the walk and a Sloppy Joe meal at the park.
This event is sponsored by American Legion Post 162, Albion, and Sons of the American Legion Squadron 162.