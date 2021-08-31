Many attend Rae Valley antique farming event

Many visitors and area residents visited Charlie’s Park west of Petersburg last weekend for the 39th annual Nebraska State Antique Tractor & Horse Plowing Bee.Saturday was the biggest day for attendance, because a welcome overnight rain of 1.6 inches reduced some of the activities on Sunday.“We had a very good crowd for all three days,” said Larry Petsche, treasurer of the Rae Valley Heritage Association. “We weren’t able to have plowing or potato digging on Sunday because of the wet grounds, but there was a lot of interest in other demonstrations like threshing and corn shelling.”Total attendance was estimated at nearly 2,000 people for the weekend, and there were more than 300 antique and classic tractors on the grounds throughout the weekend.