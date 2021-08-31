Many attend Rae Valley antique farming event
Saturday was the biggest day for attendance, because a welcome overnight rain of 1.6 inches reduced some of the activities on Sunday.
“We had a very good crowd for all three days,” said Larry Petsche, treasurer of the Rae Valley Heritage Association. “We weren’t able to have plowing or potato digging on Sunday because of the wet grounds, but there was a lot of interest in other demonstrations like threshing and corn shelling.”
Total attendance was estimated at nearly 2,000 people for the weekend, and there were more than 300 antique and classic tractors on the grounds throughout the weekend.
Complete story and more photos in the Sept. 1 Albion News/Boone Co. Tribune and Petersburg Press