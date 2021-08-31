Martinsen named to Madison County Bank board

Madison County Bank, parent company of Boone County Bank, announced that Richard D. Martinsen has been appointed as a new member of the Board of Directors at the company’s August 16, meeting.

“We are very pleased to welcome Rick to our board of directors,” said Jeff Warnemunde, Madison County Bank’s Chairman. “His extensive knowledge and breadth of experience will be valuable assets to the bank as we continually evolve to meet the needs of our customers and communities. We look forward to the guidance and perspective he will provide as a member of the board.”

Martinsen is a Certified Public Accountant with Schmeits, Mueller & Martinsen PC in Albion and has been engaged in public accountancy for over 40 years.

Complete story in the Sept. 1 Albion News/Boone Co. Tribune