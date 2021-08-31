Petersburg wins two awards in Keep Nebraska Beautiful

The 2021 Keep Nebraska Beautiful awards were presented in eight categories based on all environmental projects completed between Oct. 1, 2020 and June 30, 2021.

Awards were presented at the annual Keep Nebraska Beautiful conference and luncheon held in downtown Lincoln on Friday, Aug. 27, 2021.

Petersburg received two first place awards: Great American Clean Up, and the Deanie Anderson Award in the population category, 0 to 2,500.

Pete Stadig, who has been with KNB for 15 years, has enjoyed reading the nominations and has been to Petersburg twice to drive around and see the community.