Sisters toured the town last Friday

The Zabka sisters were touring Albion with their recently found half sister, Lisa Olsen of Gleneden Beach, OR (back row, second from left) last Friday. They were reunited last week.

Other sisters taking part were (back, l.-r.) Lori Zabka, Jana Molt and Lisa Kennedy, and (front) Kelly Bader, Jill Imus and Shari Buettner.

Their T-shirt slogan was: “Side by side or miles apart, Sisters will always be connected by the heart.”

See feature in the Aug. 25 Albion News/Boone Co. Tribune.