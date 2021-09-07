4-H Council plans special game day event Sept. 18

Boone County 4-H Council is planning a special event on Saturday, Sept. 18, to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the Nebraska vs. Oklahoma Game of the Century.

The event will be held at the Niewohner Arena on the Boone County Fairgrounds. Doors will open at 10 a.m.

Nebraska will play Oklahoma that day at 11 a.m., and the game will be featured on two big screens.

This will be a family event. Food and beverages will be available throughout the day. A cornhole tournament and a dodge ball tournament are also planned.

There will be a dance after the game from 7 to 11 p.m.