Fire & Iron hosts poker run in memory of Davidson

First annual poker run was held at Newman Grove Saturday, Aug. 28, to honor the memory of Kevin (Trapper) Davidson.The event, sponsored by Fire & Iron Station 102 and the South Side Lounge, attracted many motorcycles and vehicles from several states.They started in Newman Grove, making stops in Elgin, Four Corners, Ericson, Albion and back to Newman Grove for supper and an auction.Before leaving town, a prayer was said, and bagpipes were played, adding their haunting music to the solemn occasion.The motorcade was led out of town to the six-mile corner north of Newman Grove by a Newman Grove fire truck.Complete story in the Aug. 8 Albion News/Boone Co. Tribune, print and e-editions.