Lower operating budget, tax request for Boone Central Schools

Boone Central School District will have a lower operating budget and a lower overall property tax request for 2021-22 based on the preliminary budget.

The proposed budget includes a one percent tax reduction in the general fund, a two percent increase to support the bond fund, and a 45 percent increase in the special building fund for the coming year.

The net impact on the district’s total property tax request will be a reduction of $266,411 or about three percent.

A public hearing on the 2021-22 budget will be held Monday, Sept. 13, at 7:10 p.m. The public hearing to set the final tax request will follow at 7:20 p.m., and budget adoption will be considered during the board’s regular meeting.

Complete story in the Sept. 8 Albion News/Boone Co. Tribune, and Petersburg Press.