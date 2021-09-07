New CarQuest location planned

A new CarQuest store building is planned at the former location of Christo’s Lodge along Highway 14-39 at First Street in Albion.

Owner Cody Frank said construction of the 11,500 square foot store should start in November 2021, with a goal for completion in the spring of 2022.

When completed, the store will move from its present location at Fourth and Church Streets into the new structure.

The new building will have frontage on the east side, and will include one service bay for installing small vehicle parts/accessories.