Special ceremony planned for 9/11 anniversary here

A special “Freedom Walk” is planned in Albion on Sunday, Sept. 12, to mark the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks.

All area veterans and residents are invited to this event, which will start at 5 p.m. on the east side of Fuller Park.

After the walk, a special ceremony will be held in which roses will be placed at 13 place settings in memory of the 13 American service members killed in the Aug. 27 bombing at the Kabul Airport. The list of casualties included Marine Corps Corporal Daegan W. Page, 23, of Omaha.

A sloppy joe meal will then be served. This event is sponsored by Albion American Legion Post 162, and Sons of the American Legion Squadron 162.